To The Daily Sun,
Moultonborough Board of Selectmen, We have owned property on Lake Kanasatka for over 40 years. Many of the property owners on Kanasatka have been Moultonborough residents and taxpayers for decades. Lakefront residents alone contribute nearly $750,000 in annual tax revenue to the town. Most residents are seasonal, presenting limited burden on town services. We register our boats through the town clerk to maximize our financial support to Moultonborough. We buy dump stickers. We patronize local small businesses. We give more than we take. We play by the rules and we don’t ask for much.
The members of the Lake Kanasatka Watershed Association have worked for 47 years to protect our lake from all manner of external threat. We research; we learn and we educate; we partner with other organizations. We work with NHDES, NHDOT, NHLakes and local authorities to try to avoid environmental damage to the water and deterioration of the watershed and its tax base. We work with UNH to test our water and produce our own reporting. We participate in NHLakes LakeSmart surveys to ensure that we are doing what we can to mitigate even minor self-imposed damage to the lake. The LKWA has limited means, relying on dues and donations from property owners surrounding the lake and the hard work of members and friends. We are essentially a self-sustaining community and rarely approach the town for assistance.
Last August, our crystal blue waters turned soupy green due to cyanobacteria blooms, seemingly overnight. Our poisoned water sickened kids, pets, and adults, just by playing in it. NHDES told us it was hazardous and not to touch it. Many of us use the water for domestic purposes and had to immediately stop washing dishes and taking showers. Vacation rentals and family gatherings were canceled.
The problem results from natural phenomena like climate as well as human impact like contaminated runoff. The most comprehensive long term potential solution is a Watershed Management Plan. WMPs have been implemented by lakes in our region and nationwide as the problem becomes more widespread and materializes more frequently. They involve complex and expensive efforts that cannot be implemented by our resourceful association alone. The keys to launching and successfully implementing a plan include human effort, science, and community support. LKWA is prepared to work hard, enlist scientific and process-oriented experience, and pursue financial support. The association has pitched in half of its small bank account balance, solicited donations approaching $20,000 to date, and requested help from you. Our efforts will intensify and continue.
Your unanimous decision to deny our request for support is, frankly, shocking. It reflects short-sightedness and a willingness to ignore potentially serious long-term tangible and financial damage to the lake, the Lakes Region, its residents, a significant revenue source, and the town’s reputation for environmental priority and as a recreational center of excellence. It is a failure to provide support that is desperately needed and fiscally sound. Please reconsider your positions on this critical issue and support 2021 Warrant Article 14.
Scott & Carol Parker
Moultonborough
