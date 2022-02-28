To The Daily Sun,
My name is Sarah Johnson and I am running for election to a second, three-year term as Meredith Public Library Trustee. My qualifications for the job are strong. I retired seven years ago after a total of over 38 years of working in the area of financial services. I progressed to the level of senior vice president in a large community bank and reported to the board and senior management. I supervised up to 25 individuals at a time. After that entity was purchased, I went to work for the federal government. I supervised community banks in New England and later large trust banks across the country with teams of examiners and reported to bank boards. Over the years I have earned professional certifications in auditing, regulatory compliance, fraud examination, and trust services.
After helping the library through lengthy and challenging construction with disruptions due to the pandemic, I want to help the library use its new capacity to expand services, programs, and usage. At the same time I will continue to provide oversight to the library funds from the taxpayers, grants, and the many donors.
Please vote for me. I have the experience, energy, and desire needed to continue to help make our new and historic library an even greater community asset. I believe that over the past three years I have proven that I can handle the numerous responsibilities facing trustees. I want to serve the town of Meredith because after living here 22 years I love this town and I want to continue to contribute.
Sarah Johnson
Meredith
