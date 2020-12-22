To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this opportunity to reach out to the Hands Across the Table family of guests. I want you to know that I miss all of you. I hope that in this time of the COVID pandemic you, your families, and loved ones are doing well.
My mind goes back to the last HATT dinner we served in March. We did a little in-service for hand-washing instructions. Nearly 100 of you together with the volunteers that evening sang "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star." That song teaches everyone just how long we should wash our hands to keep safe. You were wonderful. It was heart warming that we all participated especially not knowing then how long this pandemic would last.
At the December meeting of the HATT board of directors, we agreed that we miss you and we miss being able to serve the dinners that we have for so many years. We look forward to seeing all of you and get back to those dinners when it is safe.
It is always a pleasure to run in to any of you as I have shopped for groceries or necessities for my own family. Many of you have spoken a greeting. I am glad that you have. It is often hard to recognize each other due to the masks we are all wearing to protect ourselves. So please continue to let me know how you are doing.
My wish for you is to have a safe and wonderful holiday season however you observe it.
Sandy Frazier
Hands Across the Table Dining Room and Volunteer Coordinator
Laconia
