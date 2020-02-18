To The Daily Sun,
United States Senator and Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed San Francisco candidate for District Attorney Chesa Boudin.“I’m proud to endorse Chesa Boudin to be the next District Attorney of San Francisco,” said Sen. Sanders.
Chesa Boudin,since Jan. 8, 2020, is the district attorney of San Francisco, having won the 2019 election. After his parents were incarcerated, Boudin was raised in Chicago by adoptive parents Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn who, like his parents, had been members of the Weather Underground Organization. The FBI classified the WUO as a domestic terrorist group. Larry Grathwohl, an FBI mole within the Weathermen, connected Ayers to the planning — and his wife, Bernadine Dohrn, to the execution — of a police station bombing in San Francisco in February 1970 that killed one officer and injured two others. Brian V. McDonnell, a San Francisco policeman, was killed by shrapnel from a bomb set on a ledge at the San Francisco Police Department on Feb. 16, 1970. Brian died of his injuries two days later, on Feb. 18. As other officers tried rendering aid to the fallen sergeant, they could see that he sustained a severed neck artery wound and severe wounds to his eyes and neck. To date, Ayers and Dohrn remain free. Recently, Mr. Boudin was key in dismissing 18 felonies against a man, identified as King John Baylon, caught sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl.
Bernie Sanders won in New Hampshire, and I am therefore ashamed to be from this state.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.