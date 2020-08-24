To The Daily Sun,
I am supporting Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary for governor for the following reasons:
He won’t be influenced by lobbyists and big donors. Unlike his opponent, he refuses donations from businesses, corporations or PACs. In spite of this limitation, with the help of 10,000 supporters, he has out-raised his opponent.
He cares about people and treats them all with respect. He opposed the Northern Pass on behalf of people living along the proposed route. He believes in a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for all. When I have spoken to him, he has looked me in the eye, listened quietly and then responded.
He is very intelligent and does his homework. He figured out the long-awaited Covid-19 Back to School Guidelines were not prepared by the N.H. task force that met for 10 weeks. The document was a U.S. Department of Education boilerplate filled-in by NH Education Commissioner Edelblute, no friend of public education.
Twenty years ago, as lead lawyer in the historic Claremont case, he argued that all children should have an education that prepares them for college or a career, regardless of the town they live in. The N.H. Supreme Court agreed, and said the state, not school districts, must pay the cost of an adequate education. On September 24, the N.H. Supreme Court will hear the state’s appeal of a 2019 Superior Court ruling that the state is still not paying its share.
Dan Feltes, his opponent, has signed onto the 50-year-old, Republican designed, pledge to veto any new broad-based tax. Andru Volinsky has not. 50 years ago, most of us, worked and shopped within a few miles of our home. Communities were to a large degree self-sustaining, and property taxes could support schools. It’s different now. So, when the Supreme Court tells the state to send more aid to school districts, I want a governor who understands school funding and can consider all options.
If you can vote in the Democratic primary, please vote Andru Volinsky for governor.
State Rep. Sallie Fellows
Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.