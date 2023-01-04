Congratulations to the newly sworn-in members of the Belknap delegation, including members of both parties. Our county saw some encouraging changes during this election cycle, especially with the ouster (in the Republican primary) of some of the more extreme representatives.
For the benefit of all of constituents, it is requested that representatives try to make their words and votes at the county level clear and comprehensible. That means speaking precisely and loudly enough so that their words can be heard. In addition, it is requested that they provide at least a minimal explanation of votes that would otherwise be murky. In particular, even though it is not required by the rules, it is only fair to constituents to have all votes of abstention be explained. At the last delegation meeting, a number of delegates abstained from numerous votes, providing no reason, and leaving those of us in attendance scratching our heads.
All substantive votes should also include a roll call, and the person taking notes should make a record of those votes. This should be the practice even if no members are participating remotely. Finally, it is requested that the minutes of meetings be available promptly, in compliance with the five-business-day requirement of 91-A, even if not yet formally approved. To make them accessible to the public, they should be available online on the county website.
Happy New Year to all, and best wishes in the upcoming legislative year.
