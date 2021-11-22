To The Daily Sun,
Why does our medical establishment think it is a great idea to vaccinate young children ages five to 11? We have them get many other vaccines to protect them from measles, mumps, chicken pox, etc. So, what is the difference? The COVID vaccine is not a vaccine in the traditional sense as we can see by the booster shot that will become a yearly partner along with the flu shot. It is an experimental spike protein, gene therapy that is more akin to a therapeutic than a vaccine.
As Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins has noted, children at this age almost never get hospitalized or die from COVID. Of the roughly 500 deaths in children from this virus over the last 18 months, it appears those children all had serious medical conditions. Dr. Harvey Risch from Yale University says that he would only recommend vaccinating children if they have some kind of chronic illness. Dr. Peter McCullough asserts that whistleblowers inside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim that injections have already killed 50,000 Americans. The vaccine adverse events reporting system or VAERS has evidence that shows there have been far more injuries and deaths from this vaccine than from other vaccines. Yes, I am glad this vaccine has saved countless lives, but to mandate it for everyone without allowing informed consent, benefit/risk analysis is shameful and not in line with evidenced based safe practices. There is no reason to vaccinate little children unless they have a serious medical condition. And even then, that needs to be an informed discussion between parents and their doctor. By the way, has any medical professional told us what is in this vaccine?
According to an article at childrenshealthdefense.org on brain health titled "Why kids' immune systems can handle COVID, and how vaccines could compromise their natural responses," by Paul Elias Alexander, Ph.D., the risks clearly outweigh the benefits of COVID vaccination for young children. Why is the medical establishment playing Dr. Frankenstein games with children who have a statistically zero risk from COVID? Why are they taking the unnecessary risk of giving this jab to children when it may dangerously weaken formerly healthy and robust immune systems?
It is well known that big pharmacy is being paid billions to needlessly needle stick little children. Using children as human shields to keep adults safe is selfish, cowardly and dare I say childish. Meanwhile, the CDC and the U.S. Surgeon General are insisting that even after children have been vaccinated, they must wear a mask while in school, even though masks have a poor risk/benefit profile for children. And the vaccines are not very effective for very long, hence the never-ending mask mandate mantra that will continue to have negative social and health benefits for our youth. Is it child abuse? Will the medical establishment be held accountable?
Russ Wiles
Tilton
