Did anyone view the climate lawyer being questioned about outlawing fossil fuels on C-SPAN recently? Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins asked her what she would do to replace all the petrochemicals that are necessary for just about every item in the House chamber. She was also asked about how she would handle oceangoing vessels and the maritime industry. She had no clue about how the impact of her so-called climate emergency measures would affect society. For the left, their good intentions are all that seem to matter to them. The results are someone else's problems that will never affect them. Let's ask our favorite columnist who would take the blame: Donald Trump. Thanks to Jeff Robbins, the one-trick-pony wordsmith.
As the blackouts increase in Gavin Newsom's California and as Germany and Europe prepare for a cold winter of darkness, it appears that the end of the road is near for the elitist pseudo-science green energy peddlers of looming decadence and nihilism. The global energy transition is hurtling into a head-on collision with reality. Sane and responsible families do not care about flawed computer models and what billionaire-funded scientists are projecting about a potential climate calamity 50 years from now. They care about inflation, the economy and keeping their car on the road now. As Mark Marano notes in his book "Green Fraud," "Climate change is the perfect Trojan horse for the socialist agenda of the left."
Fossil fuels lifted the West out of poverty and into unparalleled prosperity. But the corrupt, money-grubbing elitists seek to deny that opportunity to the world's poor. The sooner the moment of truth arrives, the sooner we can alleviate the suffering that ordinary citizens will have to experience if we continue farther down the road to environmental perdition.
