To The Daily Sun,

Did anyone view the climate lawyer being questioned about outlawing fossil fuels on C-SPAN recently? Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins asked her what she would do to replace all the petrochemicals that are necessary for just about every item in the House chamber. She was also asked about how she would handle oceangoing vessels and the maritime industry. She had no clue about how the impact of her so-called climate emergency measures would affect society. For the left, their good intentions are all that seem to matter to them. The results are someone else's problems that will never affect them. Let's ask our favorite columnist who would take the blame: Donald Trump. Thanks to Jeff Robbins, the one-trick-pony wordsmith.

