Professor Scott Cracraft penned a marvelous or is it malevolent letter recently, comparing Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters to fascists, citing Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler and how they are using the playbooks of those merry monsters. Of course, what else would one expect from a man who hails from the hollowed out and woke, I mean hallowed halls of academia. Mr. Cracraft assures us that white supremacists have become such a mainstream cog in the MAGA revolution that he said, "give the MAGA fascists time and they will start killing".
Don't you just love the anti-liberty left and their precious use of "projection"? I am pretty sure that the professor of history believes that the National Socialist German Workers' Party and fascists were right wingers. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of fascism states "a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition". Does that sound like what was going on under the Trump administration or what is happening now under Joe Biden and his DOJ, FBI, IRS, FDA and tech giant cronies?
Is fascism really on the far right which the Democrats claim is the same as MAGA conservatives? Merriam-Webster describes conservatism as "a philosophy calling for lower taxes, limited government regulation of business and investing". Does Mr. Cracraft seriously think that sounds like what is happening under the Biden administration or what happened during the Trump administration? The real danger comes from the deep state, D.C. Marxist swamp creatures who loathe sovereignty and local control and love censorship. The socialist, Marxist left killed 100 million in the 20th century. Will their embrace of an evil ideology kill even more in the 21st century?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.