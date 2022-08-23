To The Daily Sun,

Professor Scott Cracraft penned a marvelous or is it malevolent letter recently, comparing Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters to fascists, citing Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler and how they are using the playbooks of those merry monsters. Of course, what else would one expect from a man who hails from the hollowed out and woke, I mean hallowed halls of academia. Mr. Cracraft assures us that white supremacists have become such a mainstream cog in the MAGA revolution that he said, "give the MAGA fascists time and they will start killing".

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.