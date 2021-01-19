To The Daily Sun,
Finally, a real riot that that the progressive leftists, aka, the Democrats, can wrap their arms around. Already forgotten or shamelessly under-reported are all the spring riots and summer of love riots where businesses and courthouses and police precincts were set on fire and destroyed. Why? Well, because they were merely mostly peaceful and justified protests against the racist American society. Never mind that minority businesses were looted, burned and destroyed as well. The "pigs in a blanket fry 'em like bacon" BLM mantra spawned burned out police cruisers and the murder of good cops. Antifa and BLM agitators led to many billions of dollars of damage being done to businesses and cities across the nation, all while trying to survive fines, arrests and bankruptcy during the COVID shutdowns.
On Jan. 6, the mob of rioters who stormed the DC Capitol were immediately condemned by both the left and the right. I am well aware that after 50 years of Marxist indoctrination, leftists now control not only academia, but now the media, entertainment, sports and big tech as well. Trump did his best to put a stop to this leftist crusade to transform our Judeo/Christian culture, despite endless attempts to derail him since even before he was elected. We conservatives have a huge fight ahead of us because the other side has total control of our culture and we know that politics flows down from culture. The Marxist Democrat sharks smell blood in the water and will be full steam ahead with more censoring of free speech, religion and the further secularization of our society.
On Jan. 20, America will be fed the spoils of a thoroughly corrupt election where a man who spent most of the campaign hiding in his basement will now be crowned as the one to reset the new world order. It will be a wonder to behold. China and Iran are celebrating, along with illegal immigrants who wait breathlessly while Biden tells them to be patient for the moment. The Paris Accords are back where the United States will pay for the Green New Deal while other countries get a global warming pass.
I think I will pass on the celebration, but all of you on the left, please enjoy the gloomy and sullen affair of the installation of Joseph Biden as the leader of the free world, at least as long as his dementia is held in check and he can hold VP Harris at bay. Some of the crazed Democrats have expressed abject fear about Trump supporters being embedded in the National Guard troops who just might try to assassinate a few of them. So there will be more troops protecting the D.C. Capitol than are currently deployed in the Middle East. Or to quote Kurt Schlichter of Townhall.com, it will be "surrounded by at least two divisions of soldiers lest a gigantic army of dudes in Viking drag decide to show up".
Russ Wiles
Tilton
