To The Daily Sun,
A man, or woman, can only stand for just so much gibberish, balderdash, and jabberwocky from the nation of projection, otherwise known as the progressive left. In the latest episode of the Marxist loving, progressive pot calling the liberty loving conservative kettle black, we were provided with Professor Lynn Rudmin Chong's latest letter on Feb. 9.
Her warped interpretation of HB 1255 is to assert that it will "stymie inquiry". That is Democratic groupthink for not allowing we elitists to indoctrinate your children in the ways of socialism, communism, Marxism, critical race theory, white privilege, and equity because equality is so yesterday and unfair.
As Dennis Prager has reminded us, advanced educational degrees provide no certainty that wisdom will follow. It seems that Ms. Chong has two options to explain her wackado interpretation of this bill. Stymie inquiry? Surely you jest. Either you are ignorant of the true intent of this bill, or you believe that it will not allow free discourse in the classroom. Teachers will be allowed to teach history and politics without being censored, as long as they are not advocating doctrine that promotes a certain ideology as the truth, such as the progressive left's intent to teach our children that the United States was founded on racism.
There are children's books being sold to elementary schools in this country that promote the notion that not only is this nation racist, but it is all the fault of white people. I give you an example from one book titled "Not My Idea" by Anastasia Higginbotham. There are racist insinuations made about white people sprinkled throughout the book. Near the end of the book, there is this quote, "Whiteness is a bad deal ... it always was". That in response to a picture of a devil holding out a contract binding you to whiteness. Does Ms. Chong purport that it is a good idea to indoctrinate kids to think that if you are white, you are the oppressor, and if you are Black, you are the oppressed? Dr. Martin Luther King's goal of "contact of character" judgment over "color of your skin" is just not what the progressive left wants. Which party adored Senator and former grand wizard Robert Byrd? At least Ms. Chong and I can agree that censoring has no place in this country.
The Democrat Party always was and still is the party of segregation. Black mother Kila Posey was outraged after learning that her child's Atlanta public elementary school was segregating classrooms based on race. Columbia University offered students segregated graduations and called them multicultural celebrations. Seems like being "woke" means that the leftists still lust for those Jim Crow era policies. Perhaps Ms. Chong can now have a better understanding of HB 1255. Oh, and Ms. Chong, just which side of the political aisle has been hell bent on stifling inquiry and censoring free speech? Cancel culture anyone?
Russ Wiles
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.