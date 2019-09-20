To The Daily Sun,
I have chosen to run for mayor of Franklin, not because I am in opposition to the current mayor, Tony Giunta, who has been a good mayor and a wonderful “cheerleader” for the city he represents, but simply to give voters a choice. Different people offer different points of view, different methodologies, different approaches, even though on many issues they may agree.
The demise of Northern Pass was a severe economic blow to Franklin, a city in dire need of additional sources of revenue to bolster the income provided under its budget limitations. The challenge to properly fund our schools, our roads, protective services, and provide competitive salaries for the city’s loyal employees, is ongoing and requires an open dialogue between citizens and elected officials to find new solutions both at the city level and at the state. Working together, amicably, is the only answer, with open minds and novel thinking.
The economic revitalization downtown is moving apace, and I certainly will work to continue that momentum. What is good for the downtown, is good for Franklin. The proposed Whitewater Park will be a boon to local businesses, and thus open up opportunities to residents with jobs and new recreational choices. Development of the Stevens Mill will bring not just additional numbers to our population, but tenants with new ideas, entrepreneurship, and money into Franklin’s economy.
The future is glowing bright for Franklin, and I would like to do my part to make sure that the directions in which we choose to travel are positive, beneficial, preserve our historical heritage, and ensure that the process is transparent for all.
Please consider reversing the trend of low voter turnout in the upcoming city election, Tuesday, Oct. 1, and come to the Candidates Forum at Franklin City Hall this coming Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., to get to know those who just may hold Franklin’s future in their hands.
Leigh A. Webb
Mayoral Candidate
Franklin
