To The Daily Sun,
I have been driving by Robert Kjellander's property on the corner of Parade Road and Roller Coaster Road for well over 40 years. It never ceases to bring a smile to my face. While some folks may see this as an appalling junkyard I, and perhaps others, see the property as a treasure trove of Americana. I love it.
I have stopped beside the road and taken many pictures of his tractors, old trucks, motorcycles, boats and farm implements. I love the old motorcycle up in the tree. I think all of his vehicles are amazing examples of American history. I don't know Bob, never met him, but would love to be able to wander out in his field and photograph all of his treasures. It would make a great coffee table book.
If the success of the History Channel's show, American Pickers, tells you anything, you'd agree he should open his property as a sort of museum, you know, "Bob's Amazing Americana and Transportation Museum." I'd go and I'd love to work for him taking tickets.
I know what you're thinking. The city will never give him a permit to do that, but with the money he'd make on the coffee table book he could fight them until the cows come home. All he's got to do is add some cattle to the mix over there.
So, hang in there, Bob. I hope they leave you alone and I know there are plenty of others that feel the same way. One man's junk is truly another man's treasure.
Roy Sanborn
Meredith
