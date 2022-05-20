To The Daily Sun,
Unfortunately it's that time of year again, spring, when the pesticide companies, i.e. landscaping, etc., start their herbicide business which kills plants, trees, animal and even human life if you got enough of it, determining the chemical make up.
Spring is a wonderful time of the year to hear birds sing and busy making their nests and then sprayed with herbicides which kills the birds, the insects they need to eat and forage and the foliage to build their nests.
We need to think trice before we destroy a tree. There are places in England where if there is a nest in a tree, it is illegal to cut it down. Trees may be one good source for eliminating Co2 climate changes, reducing the Co2 in the atmosphere. Eversource never herbicides, thank God.
We are all interconnected with ourselves, and the non-human life so very plentiful now and hopefully in the future, although for some species time has run out.
I hope people become aware and sensitive to this problem and asked if they want herbicides sprayed on their trees they say no.
Rosemary Mellon
Tilton
