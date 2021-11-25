To The Daily Sun,
Many letters to the editor, a 2,000 signature petition, full-page ads in the newspaper. It looks like the people have spoken out about their elected representatives' attempt to seize control of Gunstock. When asked what he thought about this, Rep. Norm Silber said, "I don't have any comment." Wrong answer. Instead, "I failed to accurately assess the interests of my constituents," would be the correct and brave response.
What provoked these legislators to start this process? Isn't this just another attempt by politicians to extend their power? They obviously were not responding to a groundswell of public outcry to change things at Gunstock, in fact, it's quite the opposite. I thought we had an old saying in New Hampshire: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Now how much will they spend on expensive lawyers to deal with this as they are doing with the county commission over budget issues? Can't the county delegation run an organization like a small county in a small state without needing to rely on lawyers to lead them?
Rob Woodward
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.