To The Daily Sun,
I thought the term Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) was just a tongue-in-cheek way of referring to those who didn’t support President Trump. You know, it’s not really a clinical diagnosis, just a joke. Looking at the so-called news and the recent flurry of letters in the Sun, I’m not so sure any more.
Letters from Bob Swartx, Gary Philippy, Paul Bonneville, Richard Davis, Mark Weinreb, Robert Buontempo, Jr., Jacinta Cullen, Lynn Rudmin Chong, and John Rogers show signs of TDS. Trump is a bad orange man. The letters drag up the same debunked, very bad things that Trump has supposedly done. They say that he threatens the existence of the country. You know, for a strongman dictator, he’s not a very good one.
I get it. I would have not have Donald Trump over for dinner. He’s a mouthy guy from Queens. He brags a lot.
On the other hand, if people take a minute, the truth can be found. One could also discover some good things that his administration has done: the lowest unemployment for all in 50 years, including minorities (pre-Wuhan flu, of course), reduced regulations that support small businesses, tax cuts that benefited the middle class, three countries in a peace agreement with Israel, withdrawal from the Iran nuke deal that didn’t stop their weapons program. Not too bad, eh?
A vote for president isn’t a love letter. You’re not dating. They’re supposed to perform Constitutionally-mandated tasks. I have worked with several surgeons who have a very high level of skill and while I would feel safe in their hands, I wouldn’t want to talk with them for more than 2 minutes.
Yes, it would be nice if our president was a positive role model for our children. Still, thats not why we “hired” him. There is no indication that Joe Biden has any working alternate plans to improve on the past 3 1/2 years.
One of the things that’s important to me is to be left alone. If I’m not harming anyone, let me live my life. A trait that’s common with pols on the Left is that they tell we voters that we’re too stupid to run our lives without their “expert” opinions. (I’ll stipulate that some on the Right do the same.) I see that Richard DeMark, John Browne, and Natalie Taylor, among others, tell us to vote for the Democrat candidates because Republicans are bad. Per their ads, these Democrat candidates brag about what problems of ours government can solve and what “free” things they will give us. There is no free lunch—someone is paying for it. And sadly, all levels of government have a very poor track record of getting any programs to work properly.
I would like my legislators to let me live my life and be frugal with my (and everyone else’s) tax dollars. The Republicans are the ones who most closely hew to this philosophy. Those people will get my support.
Regards,
Rick Notkin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.