To The Daily Sun,
Three hundred words and about two letters per month? Challenge accepted.
Brian Lombard, April 19, correctly disparages extending the WOW Trail. I’m reminded of a study in 2009 on sports stadiums and the promises versus results. None of the promises came true. They all cost much more than projected.
A piece on “mass shooting wave”, April 19, missed one important detail. This recent rash of shootings in pubic places all seem to have one thing in common: ‘people who knew each other’ also known as gangs. The Lame Stream Media has been portraying these events as random attacks on innocents, thus appearing to support more useless attempts at controlling firearms. Sadly, many people will buy into that plan.
Charles Bradley, April 16, supports the media-unvalidated notion that the 2020 election was stolen. How about calling it biased or rigged? As people now know, the New York Times has finally acknowledged that the emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop suggest that his corruption in fact included our president (aka the Big Guy). Do Biden voters really believe that he would have received 81 million votes had that information been made public in October 2020?
Another question for Joe Biden supporters: if I can concede that Mr. Donald Trump has a big mouth and can’t be quiet, can you acknowledge that Mr. Biden had some form of dementia or significant cognitive decline? I have taken care of patients in his condition. It’s real.
Leonard Schaffnit, April 26, used my term “kerfuffle” (thanks) regarding Jan. 6, and states that I’m “mired in partisan politics”. Perhaps. He says that Jan. 6 “resulted [in five] deaths," which has been shown to be false. I don’t recall him writing about the millions of dollars in damages and directly-associated deaths from the mostly peaceful protests. Anyone else remember? I didn’t think so.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
