It’s been said that, if not for double standards, the Left would have no standards at all. I offer a few examples for your consideration.
We’ve survived the anniversary of the kerfuffle on Jan. 6, 2021, the worst event in U.S. history since the Civil War, the 9/11 attacks, and the cancellation of “Firefly.” Remember the anniversary of the storming of the Senate building on Oct. 4, 2018, during Justice Brent Kavanaugh’s hearings? What about the anniversary of the occupation of the Wisconsin State Capitol on Feb. 20, 2011? Me either.
White officer Kim Potter accidentally shooting black criminal Daunte Wright in the heat of the moment in Minnesota was in the news for months. Her use of her pistol instead of her taser was portrayed as racist. She was convicted of manslaughter. Black officer Michael Byrd shot and killed white unarmed Ashli Babbitt and his identity was withheld for months. When it was finally revealed, there were no charges, no trial, no media cries for his failure to utilize the continuum of force for police, and no sanctions.
Media outlets are still reporting that Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died as a result of the Jan. 6, event, rather than a stroke as the medical examiner stated.
The Tri-County Dems can read minds, Jan. 21. They know that the rioters sought “to kill elected leaders.” How about when Madonna actually said that she wanted to blow up the White House after Trump was elected?
When the Left-leaning media “reported” on the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a baseball game on Jan. 14. 2017, they ignored that the Sanders-supporting murderer asked if the players were Republican. This same media reported that an (unmanned?) SUV “accidentally” plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha. When the driver was identified, the story mostly faded away. When a man took hostages at a Texas synagogue, threatened to blow up the buildings and ranted about Jews, no one could surmise why he picked that building. Rest assured that we get all of the news that fits the narrative.
In a new National Geographic book by Kara Cooney, she states that Rittenhouse killed two black men “...while waging a glorious race war..." When confronted with that lie, well, she just made a mistake. Any front page reporting on that? You know the answer.
A snowstorm tied up miles of I-95 in Virginia. The state seemed unable to assist for more than 24 hours. Do you know who the media blamed for the failure? Why, Glenn Youngkin, of course. One problem: He wasn’t the governor. Northam was still governor. Think of this if you want more government in your life.
The media loves to conjure “white supremacists” committing attacks on Asians. When, as is frequently the case, the attacker is non-white (AP Oct. 27, NY Post Jan. 17), away goes the story.
Robert DeNiro shouted “F Trump” at the Tonys? Brave! Regular people saying “Let’s Go Brandon”? Deplorable.
Compare Time’s covers of Biden after one year and Trump after one year. No hypocrisy to be seen.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
