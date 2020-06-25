To The Daily Sun,
MOULTONBOROUGH VOTERS, this is to inform you that on Monday June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Moultonborough Academy will be the much belated and heavily-finessed Town Meeting. SNOW BIRDS, if you want have a voice in a town meeting this is your chance. There is a strong effort afoot to push through a $6.7 MILLION community center. Yes, once again this issue is before us. This price tag is just a lowball guess as those folks pushing this effort have done NOTHING for soil tests, NOTHING for traffic studies, NOTHING for environmental impact. NOTHING. This effort will likely lead us into a $10+ million commitment.
They have no regard as to what ends they will go to get their way. We have been pushed in this direction by many village charrettes, a Blue Ribbon Commission, many costly models and expensive proposals. We have voted this down by a majority of the legislative body three times.
Now when we are in a PANDEMIC, that does NOT seem to be GOING AWAY, which has adversely affected our LOCAL and NATIONAL economy, these people are making their largest effort yet to push through this gratuitous project. Their immature letters and sophomoric behavior towards the Board of Selectmen has cost us a dedicated and even-handed chair to that board. How can we allow them to put the town in debt to the tune of possibly 10 MILLION of TAX DOLLARS?
I urge you to come to the Town Meeting on Monday June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Academy. And, vote YES on article #5. It is a much more sensible alternative. With a NEW BUILDING on the former Lions club it just makes sense. We taxpayers ALREADY OWN that property… there is NOT the issue of a traffic study… there will be no surprises on the costs… AND its size will be much more fitted for a community center for MOULTONBOROUGH.
VOTE NO ON #6
Rick Heath
Moultonborough
