To The Daily Sun,
Contrary to The AP article The Sun printed on June 24, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling did not "expand" gun rights. Rather it restored a right (concealed carry) which should never have been mitigated by various state governments in the first place. In short, the court performed its legitimate function.
We should never forget that the Second Amendment has at its core the right to self defense. Our nation was formed on the premise that each of us has the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. If we have an inalienable right to life, do we not also have the inalienable right to defend that life?
Richard Tracy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.