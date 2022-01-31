To The Daily Sun,
I agree with Michael Taranto and those who are against HB 1424 which would increase speed on the big Lake Winnipesaukee. It would open up the lake for racing, thus creating havoc for kayaks, canoes, and row boats, not to mention swimmers trying to navigate the narrow passages on the lake. That is why a no wake zone was installed between Eagle Island and Governor's Island. It is surprisingly odd that there isn't a no wake zone between Cattle Landing and the point of Bear Island to Dolly Island. Boaters coming from the Weirs and Gilford are flying around the buoy by Horse Island and Dolly Island, not able to see any small crafts coming across from the cove at Bear Island to Cattle Landing. There are a lot of canoes and kayaks navigating across to Cattle Landing. There are two loon nests between Bear Island and Black Cove next to Cattle Landing also. Occasionally, the marine patrol waits in the cove to monitor the traffic and speeders. The 150-foot right of way between vessels in that small area doesn't leave much leeway to maneuver at the high speeds that they are traveling. A no wake zone from Cattle Landing to Horse Island and across to Bear Island would be proactive to any potential boating mishap. By the way, the long open water run from the U.S. Mail Dock, on Bear Island south to the Cattle Landing narrow space, allows the speeders to continue to Gilford, or fly around the buoy and continue to Weirs Beach. Hopefully the powers that be in Concord and the marine patrol can make it happen.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
