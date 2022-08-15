To The Daily Sun,

I am proud to say I have worked with Sheriff Bill Wright for many years in various levels of law enforcement. I can tell you from first-hand knowledge he is a man with drive and motivation. He and his family have been residents of this area for a long time and even more important they are a visible part of the community.

