I am proud to say I have worked with Sheriff Bill Wright for many years in various levels of law enforcement. I can tell you from first-hand knowledge he is a man with drive and motivation. He and his family have been residents of this area for a long time and even more important they are a visible part of the community.
Bill brings valued real-world experience to the sheriff’s office. He represents the men and women of the office with great pride. As a fellow veteran I know that part of his value system comes directly from his military experience as a U.S. Marine where traits like, pride, honor and integrity are not just mere words, they are a way of life.
When you consider all the tasks that the county relies on the sheriff’s office to fulfill, ask yourself who do you want in the position to run that office? It would seem reasonable to consider someone with a proven track record of accomplishment. Working for many years within the agency before he was elected as sheriff has given him a unique insight to what needs to be done within the agency and how to do it. Exercising good fiscal responsibility is a big part of his mandate and he has done this by keeping in mind that the taxpayers deserve the best services possible but at reasonable and realistic cost.
As you head to the polls this year make sure to keep in mind some key traits you want to see in your elected officials, such as experience, knowledge, professionalism and dedication to the job. Sheriff Bill Wright will continue to represent citizens and the county to the utmost of his ability. Make the "Wright choice."
