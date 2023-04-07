Over the past 11 years, the Homsi Crossing located at 84 Summit Ave. in Laconia, just before Governor's Island Bridge, has been denied every possible type of garage/home building professionally drawn by the Governor's Island Club, Inc. Board of Directors. The many different types of structures submitted can be found all over the island. The Board of Directors claims that everything I submitted is somehow not allowed. The truth is, I have duplicated drawings like the ones at 546 Edgewater Drive located on the north side of the island, and even that was rejected. Selective enforcement is not allowed and is unfair, yet it is practiced all over the island. Judge James O'Neill III, a friend of attorney Paul Fitzgerald, didn't see it this way and refused the plans submitted as well, with no explanation of why they were rejected. At this point, Governor's Island Club, Inc. Board of Directors and Fitzgerald of Wescott Law are holding uncashed monies that were submitted to pay the court order. This is illegal on its merits and both unfair and unreasonable. The law firm and the club have no right to keep monies earmarked to settle a court order, interest-free. The funds are not even in the law firm's IOLTA account, which protects them. Once again, this demonstrates how controlling the club and the firm want to be. At this point, they are acting above the law and should be held accountable and sanctioned. There are many motions and objections waiting in the judge's office for Judge Elizabeth Leonard's viewing and ruling, or a possible hearing date to settle the matter. All I am asking is for everyone to be fair and reasonable toward me and my family.
