Governor's Island Club, Inc. and attorney Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law are threatening once again to force me and my family out of our primary home in Laconia by enforcing a Writ of Execution to sell our home for their financial gain after claiming they have no intention to do such harm.
Mediations reached as successful in the eyes of the court mediator more than once, yet Governor's Island Club board of directors went against their president and attorney Fitzgerald's signatures and refused the signed deal a day later more than once. Hopes of settlement and to be able to work things out between club and members amicability are not in the eyes of board of directors. Two club presidents resign in less than a one-year period makes you wonder what's going on, and many members suing each other makes Governor's Island not such a great place to live.
When you can't trust your own board of directors to support you and your family, you need to ask yourself, "Why would I want to be a member of such a controlling organization?" If you don't obey, they fine you, when you refuse to pay, they attach your deed. Then they threaten to sell your home and throw you out.
Being blessed with such a comforting, surreal lakefront property makes for wishful thinking about retirement lakeside when you are continually threatened and sued by a group of financial bullies. When people use their money to attack your family, it makes it difficult to fight. It's like being physically attacked by large bullies. Buyer beware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.