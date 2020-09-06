To The Daily Sun,
Guess I'm a slow learner. My most recent letter to the editor was intended to voice my opinion that Andru Volinsky would take the bold action N.H. needs and why I prefer him for governor. With the headline they chose, The Sun converted my letter into a criticism of Dan Feltes. That was not my intent.
My intent was to criticize the "Pledge" as an antiquated electoral gatekeeping policy that hinders progress in N.H. Sorry, I will do better next time.
Richard DeMark
Meredith
