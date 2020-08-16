To The Daily Sun,
I've had the word "treasonous" on my mind so much lately that I finally looked it up, to be sure I was thinking of it correctly. Turns out that Webster's first definition is simply "betrayal of trust" — it's the second definition about trying to overthrow a government that is the one meant in the Constitution. Well, they both fit what I'd been thinking about, which is Trump's efforts to undermine and/or destroy our democracy by gutting specific governmental departments, one by one. By putting personal loyalty to himself above all government employees' sworn loyalty to the Constitution; by his outright firing of inspectors-general and other officials he imagines to be his enemies; by his appointing unqualified and/or actual enemies of their departments' roles (Barr, Devos, et al); by his pathological lying in relation to anything and everything — by all this and more.
Trump has already done critical damage to our government and democracy and is not nearly finished. (Who would have dreamed that he would even go after the U.S. Postal Service as a way of trying to prevent people from voting by mail?)
Meanwhile, there all his enablers, out there — including the usual suspects who write letters to this paper.
I often think of the good, average citizen, folks of 20th century Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal who supported and enabled Hitler, Mussolini, Franco, Salazar. I'm sure they were passionate supporters, c. 1929 or 1930. It wasn't until their heroes had nearly destroyed Western civilization some years later that survivors fully understood how wrong they had been.
Anyway, all the above has kept the word "treason" on my mind.
Richard Davis
Thornton
