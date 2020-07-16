To The Daily Sun,
True to the despot/dictator he dreams of being, Trump's latest, stealthy grab for power is his seizing control of pandemic news, facts and figures in an effort to twist them to his political advantage. He's realized he can't beat the virus, itself, but can control the public's exposure to news about it — which is almost as good. He undoubtedly learned from the Nazis that constant lying and news-control are the best ways to gain and hold power.
Richard B. Davis
Thornton
