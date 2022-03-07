To The Daily Sun,
The petulant actions by President Joe Biden, trying to erase the policies of the previous president, Donald Trump, is creating havoc. We have lost our energy independence, we have high inflation, the gasoline prices are now very high, bringing back memories of the 1973 gas crisis. We also have major crime spikes in cities through out the country, due to the progressive district attorneys funded by the socialist, deep pocketed billionaires. Also, the Biden administration is staying silent on the BLM mantra of defunding the police, thus exacerbating the situation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is just the latest result of the administration's ineptitude. The canceling of the Keystone XL pipeline, bringing Canadian oil down to the Caribbean Sea, was in part the cause of the United States losing its energy independence, thus buying oil from Russia. Canada has banned imports of the Russian oil. Why are we still buying oil from the Russians? There is nothing wrong with having more than one source of power, whether it is wind, solar, hydro, oil, gas, coal, or nuclear. We have access to all right here in America. Joe Biden should put away his childish actions and step up as an adult to take advantage of our natural resources instead of buying foreign oil. The idiotic rhetoric espoused by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk, stipulating we will cease to exist in 10-12 years, is nothing more than fear mongering. The chasm between the Republicans and Democrats is understandably political, yet the growing animus within the Democratic Party is causing enough strife to seed control to the Republicans in the midterm elections. Yes, elections have consequences. Sadly Joe Biden's vindictive actions against the last administration has obliterated his strength. He tried to buy the public by doling out trillions of stimulus payments, decimated the work force by forced mandates, and stunted the academic and mental health of our young by the pernicious lock downs. The cancel culture weaponized by the liberal left, will ultimately remonstrate.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
