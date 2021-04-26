To The Daily Sun,
LeBron James posted on Twitter inflammatory statements concerning the police officer involved in the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, who was in the act of stabbing another female. James said under the picture of the officer, "you are next." Mister big shot, James opened his mouth without consulting his brain, thus perpetuating the racism theme. To make matters worse, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, allows the tweet to remain, thus signifying his woke mentality and fear of being excoriated by corporate and media. His true color portrays him as a weak punk, and his allegiance to the almighty dollar. In the same context, the representative from California, Maxine Waters, who flew from Washington, D.C. to Minnesota for a protest, spewed inflammatory rhetoric and defied the curfew with statements like, "if we don't get the GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY convictions, we will be more confrontational." There are very few members of the public that disagree with the Derrick Chauvin conviction, but we don't need public officials to dictate or cajole juries on how to vote. Sadly, the KKK, which promoted racial bigotry, was birthed by the democrats in 1865. Representatives of Congress, like Rashida Tlaib, llhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, all advocate for the defunding of police. We must have law and order to prosper. Joe Biden's campaign was all about us coming together with him as the leader/healer of the country. It is obvious that he is the pandering follower of the woke mob. Stand up and lead, stop acquiescing. Come on, man!
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.