To The Daily Sun,
I have created a comprehensive report regarding massive manipulation of tax rates in this state being perpetrated across a number of different communities. My website planbjustice.com focuses mainly on Municipal Attorney Christopher Boldt. Once this legal beagle realized how important property taxes are to municipalities and the whole state itself, he began to adjust his methods and practices, ultimately changing the legislation on property tax to shape the "pay your fair share" narrative. Unfortunately for a variety of people and municipalities in New Hampshire, Christopher Boldt evolved into a corrupt, double dealing, conniving, and profit-driven cog in a broken system when he joined up with assessment guru George "Skip" Sansoucy. From assessment rigging to price fixing to advising towns improperly to pushing developments with complete disregard for the environment, the skeletons in this attorney's closet could fill a graveyard. He's done it all. Yet he's still flying above the radar, moving in important circles and pretending to be a prim and proper practitioner of perfectly legitimate lawyering. Either scandal just randomly follows an ever so unlucky Attorney Boldt wherever he goes, or he dabbles in so much questionable behavior that scandal is an occupational hazard. My site chronicles how this shady character ended up migrating from Texas to the Granite State, compiling a long list of sworn enemies and severe screw ups along the way. Our justice system moves too slowly to adequately address this big-ticket issue that touches every taxpayer. The deadline for abatements in towns and cities (March 1) just ticked by. Towns and cities heading for year 2022 valuations need to be on their guard for irregularities in their assessments. Every town and city that maintains a direct business relationship with Boldt and Sansoucy should take a hard look at how that arrangement is working (or not working) for their particular municipality. Every municipal official should be aware that this trickle down wreckonomics hurts even the most base rate taxpayer and utility bill ratepayer in this state. The time to stop it is now. The worst part about a scandal like this is not just the impropriety at the heart of it all. The real tragic aspect of the situation is that so many people in high places of town, city and state leadership had to look the other way to let it keep happening. One town board member in Bow once called the high taxes his town was getting from overblown utility company valuations "the golden goose." A lot more people knew the extent of the wrongdoing but never did anything to get in the way of the scheme. It made too much money for all the players and was framed as paying for cops, road improvements and schools. It really sounds great and wonderful if you listen to the perpetrators describe the whole thing. Except for the fact that all the while Sansoucy and Boldt have been foxes in our henhouse. And they have been paid handsomely for eating all the chickens.
Rich Bergeron
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.