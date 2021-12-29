To The Daily Sun,
In response to Lynn Rudmin Chong's message about her friend being cancelled for surgery due to non-vaccinated COVID patients taking up the space at the hospitals:
Is that how you feel about people who continue to smoke, even though science has proven smoking is unhealthy? Is that how you feel when people have the extra piece of cake-because that's unhealthy also and science has proven that it is unhealthy to indulge? This week egg yolks are OK to eat, last week science said not to eat them.
Science is ever evolving, and finding new things out. If there are people out there around you that do not want this experimental drug injected into their own body, good for them. Maybe they have done more research than you have, and realize that it's not the right time for them. Maybe they don't feel it is needed, yet. Maybe they have a contraindication as to why they cannot receive it. So before you pass judgment on someone or a group as a whole (just because you are angry your friend had a surgery cancelled) think things through before you judge. Stop listening to mainstream media only, and dig deeper. Expand your mind, you'll be amazed at what you will find out.
Rhiannon Fee
Canterbury
