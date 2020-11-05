To The Daily Sun,
Even before all the votes have been counted, President Trump is challenging the results of the election. He has strongly implied that he will not willingly vacate the White House if he loses. Article XX Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution states "The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January ..." Article XX Section 3 states "If a President shall not have been chosen before the time fixed for the beginning of his term ... the Congress may by law ... [declare] who shall then act as President." So the Constitution reads that if Trump loses the election, he has no legal authority after noon on January 20, and if the election remains in dispute, Congress assumes presidential responsibilities.
Rev. John Eaton
Meredith
