To The Daily Sun,
Once again Robert Miller flaunts his alleged intelligence.
Someone who doesn’t know the difference between a democracy and a Republic really has no place giving anyone advice.
For his information, Republicans are plenty outraged about idiots like him. But fortunately for Mr. Miller, and his ilk, we are thinking humans who are not driven by our emotions.
I’m the NRA, and I’m not giving up squat.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
