Gee willikers JP you really got me with that one. Parroting the left in every way by labeling me as an extremist, what a burn.
Let's define extremist shall we. A person who holds extreme or fanatical political or religious views, especially one who resorts to or advocates extreme action. What extreme actions have I advocated for?
The last two years I have been fighting a progressive superintendent and school board for safer schools and better educational outcomes. Does that make me an extremist?
I voted on the state and county levels to provide tax relief knowing that spend-heavy, local politicians were never going to allow that. Surely that must be why I'm an extremist, right?
I find it to be extreme when somebody spouts off in a letter to the editor throwing around heavy accusations in an attempt to demean or smear someone else's character. Accusations by the way that couldn't be any further from the honest truth.
My record is there for everyone to see. Mr. Dionne can talk to other constituents about me. He can talk to the students and families that I have shamelessly advocated for in the last two years. Or he can continue to call me every demeaning name in the book hoping one will stick.
Just know that I won't apologize for telling the truth and being a reliable advocate and public servant for my beloved Laconia and my constituents.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
