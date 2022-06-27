To The Daily Sun,
I have to thank Rep. Norm Silber for opening his magnificent home to me so I could put on a successful re-election launch with some of the best supporters I could ask for.
It has been a two-year period that I could have never fathomed the thought of having. A two year period where I got to keep promises, build relationships, earn trust throughout the community, advocate for distressed families and their precious kids, advocate for proper and successful educations.
It would be my distinct pleasure to do it all over again in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, work hard for Laconia. I hope to earn your votes in September and then again in November. I have to also thank two very busy people that took a couple of hours out for me. I have to thank District 1 congressional candidate Matt Mowers and his team as well as gubernatorial candidate Thad Riley. Thank you both so much. I am truly humbled by everyone's support.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
