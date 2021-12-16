To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Carlos Cardona brought up problems with the majority's Congressional Districts 1 and 2 redistricting maps in his latest letter to the editor.
However, I would like to talk to you about a glaring issue with the minority's district map: It's gerrymandered in favor of the Democratic Party.
New Hampshire Democrats have decided to lump more than a dozen solid blue communities in with Farmington, Durham, and Dover, creating yes, you guessed it, gerrymandering.
But you won't hear that from Mr. Cardona or any of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, it's a shame that the truth isn't coming from those like Rep. Matt Wilhelm who helped write the minority map.
Are we going to just look at the Republican map and point out problems, or are we going to be level-headed adults about this and admit to what's wrong on both sides?
I keep hearing how competitive District 2 is.
The last Republican to hold a seat in District 2 was Frank Guinta in 2013.
It's been eight, almost nine years since District 2 was "competitive" and ever since GOP candidates have fallen far short of the vote totals that Washington, D.C. politicians like Annie Kuster have picked up.
But again you're not going to hear that from anyone on the other side, instead, you'll hear well it hasn't been that long since a republican won in District 2.
I understand politicking is dirty, it's also a game some like to play, that's fine with me.
But I'm a public servant who doesn't play games with the responsibilities I've been given by Laconia's voters, I don't participate in hypocrisy on any level with either political party.
There are issues with both maps, that's clear.
But for the sake of what's right and factual somebody had to come right out and say it. Democrats have a gerrymandered district map no matter what nonsense spin the machine will create.
Laconia needs to know the truth from politics and snake oil.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.