To The Daily Sun,
Who is Jan Face-Glassman and why should Belknap County voters pay any attention to what she writes in her letters to this paper?
To The Daily Sun,
Who is Jan Face-Glassman and why should Belknap County voters pay any attention to what she writes in her letters to this paper?
She is not a permanent resident or a registered voter in Belknap County. She actually claims to reside and be registered to vote in Collier County (Naples area), Florida.
She formerly occupied a position as a state committee member from Collier County to the Republican Party of Florida, but when she ran to be elected to a full term in that position about a year and a half ago, she managed to win exactly none of the 70 voting precincts covering her race, losing to a real conservative and freedom-loving Republican, JoAnn DeBartolo.
Jan is also the spouse of Alan Glassman, who served as chair of the Belknap County Republican Committee for many years until he was finally ousted in an election in January of last year by a vote of 17 to 3. Voting with Alan Glassman (for himself) were Mike Bordes and Travis O’Hara, who were rumored to have been promised “leadership” positions in the county committee hierarchy by Glassman if he had won.
After that election was held and lost by Glassman, neither he, nor Bordes, nor O’Hara attended the regular meetings of the county party committee, nor did they support any of its fundraising events.
The advertisements being run by the Belknap County Republican Committee for endorsed candidates in the primary were approved by the executive committee of the county party committee, and all of the endorsements were the result of unanimous votes of that executive committee.
One of the great things about our country and our Constitutions is that anyone can say just about anything about anything or anyone without regard to whether they actually know what they are pontificating about.
Rep. Norm Silber
Gilford
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As many students return for the first week of school, how does this impact your daily routine? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.