First off, I would like to thank MaryAnn Pumilia for pointing out the obvious that I do not align myself with the Free Staters or the Libertarian party. Mary has admitted she's a Free Stater, so her humble rejection of me is a blessing and I truly appreciate her pointing out the fact that I am a true Republican.
I had the honor of visiting several small businesses in Laconia with Gov. Chris Sununu this past week. The governor proudly endorsed my campaign for reelection. I had the opportunity to speak with local business owners and constituents about what matters most to them. It was an excellent experience and an opportunity for the governor and me to hear what is most important to businesses and constituents in Laconia. I will also state that I am the only candidate in Laconia to earn the governor's endorsement.
The past two years have been challenging. I’ve always listened and fought for my constituents. People like to talk about scores, but to me they are irrelevant. Who is making these scorecards? The House Republican Alliance where Rep. Mike Sylvia sits as chair? A Libertarian group? These scores do not represent anything except show who are yes men and women and who will only vote as they are told. I read almost every bill from beginning to end and, yes, some sound great by title until you look further into it.
As a representative of Laconia citizens, I will continue to fight to do what’s right and look out for everyone’s best interests. It's been an honor to serve the past two years. Please consider voting for me on Sept. 13 and let’s make sure common sense wins. We don't need extremism from either party in Belknap County.
