To The Daily Sun,

First off, I would like to thank MaryAnn Pumilia for pointing out the obvious that I do not align myself with the Free Staters or the Libertarian party. Mary has admitted she's a Free Stater, so her humble rejection of me is a blessing and I truly appreciate her pointing out the fact that I am a true Republican.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.