To The Daily Sun,
As a state representative I have to speak up and against these ridiculous budget cuts being proposed by the Executive Committee. Let's remember they also did not want two additional members to keep them in check. As a strong and devoted supporter of law enforcement it is not only disgusting but ridiculous the cuts they are making to the Sheriff’s Department budget. Reps. Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard, Barbara Comtois, and Norm Silber, also known as the Belknap County Executive Committee, eliminated the sheriff's request for another deputy, decreased the requested cruiser replacement to one, significantly decreased training from $10,000 to $2,500, eliminated the sheriff's request for proper staffing at the courthouse, eliminated public relations monies, significantly decreased the request made by the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group, decreased part time monies to staff communications, and in an earlier budget, eliminated the Sheriff's Department request for upgrading computers. Comments made during this session by Rep. Howard were that he preferred the funding for the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group be zeroed out and eliminated because he didn't feel police should be "militarized" ... he also made the comment during discussion of pay of court security officers that they (mostly retirees) can get a job at Walmart as a greeter for $15 an hour.
I think I have to go back and reassess what "backing the blue" is cause this is pure hypocrisy especially from Norman Silber who runs around holding "Back The Blue" signs yet pushed to remove qualified immunity and now this. I was elected to support law enforcement, my constituents and common sense it is ironic the same individuals on the Executive Committee voted to make attorneys up to $25,000 richer on witch hunts on the taxpayers' dime but won't properly fund necessary law enforcement services.
Rep. Mike Bordes
District Belknap 3, Laconia
