To The Daily Sun,
This Monday I testified in favor of the amendment to HB 1397 which would change the manner in which Gunstock Area Commissioners who are now appointed by 18 elected officials to the voice of the people. They would be elected rather than appointed.
Gunstock has become a hot topic in Belknap County, my phone and emails have been overloaded with support for the prior commissioners. I have had family members and loved ones state that Gunstock has taken over my life.
The reality is as elected officials it is our duty to listen to our constituents and the voice of the people. Sadly not all elected representatives feel this way and only follow their own views, friendships and opinions. Several just want more power. This is not the way representation is supposed to work.
The amendment presented by Sen. Bob Giuda and Rep. Tim Lang would fix the situation going on right now of people feeling their voices are being ignored. This amendment would also turn the power over from the delegation to the will of the more than 61,000 Belknap County residents. It is the right thing to do. Let's get politics out of our precious jewel Gunstock and give the power to the people to vote and elect who the Gunstock Area Commissioners are.
It is not only right but fair to let the citizens vote and elect the commissioners of a multi-million dollar, county-owned business. I will as always continue to work for and listen to my constituents and thank everyone for all their support and input.
We can only hope and pray the Senate committee makes the right decision and allows the people to have a say.
Rep. Mike Bordes
Belknap County District 3, Laconia
