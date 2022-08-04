To The Daily Sun,
With a little over a month left until the primary on Sept. 13, I would like to remind folks as to what your votes for me in 2020 did for New Hampshire, and what your votes helped curtail in NH.
To The Daily Sun,
With a little over a month left until the primary on Sept. 13, I would like to remind folks as to what your votes for me in 2020 did for New Hampshire, and what your votes helped curtail in NH.
Prior to 2020 only three short years ago, Senate and House Democrats wanted to destroy our NH advantage. They advocated for radical changes to NH by turning us into a nanny state with a staggering number of tax and spend bills. They proposed over $300 million in increased taxes and fees, hundreds of millions in new and unsustainable spending. They wanted a tax for state-run insurance, they wanted to raise the business profits tax and they were poised to raid our rainy-day fund. They even wanted to add $800 million per year in a carbon tax.
When you voted them out and put me and other Republicans in, we protected and increased our NH Advantage, cut spending by $172.5 million over the prior state budget. We lowered the business profits tax, to help businesses thrive. Our rainy-day fund has grown to $400 million over the biennium. We stopped the reckless spending delivering a balanced budget, stopped them from grabbing our guns, and providing those who would break our immigration laws with driver’s licenses so they might vote in our elections.
Our work is not done. I ask for your vote on Sept. 13, and send me back to the House of Representatives so I may continue to fight for you, your family, and our NH Advantage. Together, let’s keep government off your back, and out of your wallet.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Can you believe summer is already winding down? Before school starts, what would you like to do to celebrate summer that you haven’t done yet? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.