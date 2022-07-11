To The Daily Sun,
It has been an honor serving the residents of Belmont as their state representatives for the past two years. As a new session is quickly approaching, and changes have been made to districts throughout New Hampshire. I am excited to announce I will be seeking re-election in the new Belknap District 8, which will allow me to continue serving the town of Belmont, and in addition the towns of Tilton, and Sanbornton.
As a current state representative, I support our state and federal Constitutions. I have fought and will continue to fight for our Second Amendment rights to maintain its integrity. As a fiscal conservative, I have resisted any new proposed taxes and worked to lower taxes for our residents. In doing so, the state was able to return funds to our communities to help offset local taxes. I worked with my fellow representative to pass a fiscally conservative budget with no new tax increases. As your state representative, I have fought unnecessary attacks on our law enforcement. New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation; this is due to our highly trained and professional public safety members.
As a member of the Belknap County Delegation, I support the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort and feel it is an asset to our county and local businesses. I think the residents of Belknap County should have more input into the resort’s plans and the members who serve on the commission that oversees the resort’s operations. If re-elected, I will work to obtain funding for the Silver Lake Dam feasibility study that affects many and our local economy.
I am asking for your support in allowing me to serve the residents of Belmont, Tilton, and Sanbornton as their state representatives for the 2023-2024 session.
Rep. Douglas Trottier
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.