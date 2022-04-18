To The Daily Sun,
Residents of Belmont and Belknap County, I’m proud to endorse Matt Mowers for the Republican primary in the First Congressional District. Matt Mowers will bring his solid conservative principles to Washington, D.C. and will be the voice for the people of New Hampshire to make changes. Matt will support term limits in Washington and will fight to stop career politicians, such as Chris Pappas, who has run for office for two decades straight. At the same time, Pappas is a far-left politician who votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and does not represent the best interest of the people of New Hampshire as he promised. Pappas has stood by the Democrats and allowed the Biden administration to destroy our economy, allow our southern borders to remain unsecured, and leave the world a more dangerous place than a little over a year ago. Enough is enough; we need to send a true conservative to Washington to stand up and represent the people of New Hampshire. As your state representative, I will be supporting Matt Mowers in his campaign for Congress, and I will be voting for Matt in the September primary. I ask each of Belmont and Belknap County residents to do the same.
Rep. Douglas R. Trottier
District 6, Belmont
