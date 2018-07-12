To The Daily Sun,
On Feb. 7 I wrote a letter to the editor titled “Can FBI investigate itself? Let’s watch and find out.” (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters/can-fbi-investigate-itself-let-s-watch-and-find-out/article_301186ca-47f6-57d7-b850-87ee8fd29768.html) It was based on the words of James Comey in his now infamous exoneration of Hillary Clinton and his exchange in Congress with Trey Gowdy. If you reread the article and open the links to the videos you will see that Comey said, yes, Hillary did mishandle classified information but “he” thought it was “extremely careless.” If he had used the words “gross negligence” he would have had to refer the case to the DOJ for criminal prosecution. Well, the Inspector general report is done and it is filled with 500 pages of “fact” and 68 pages of attachments on the investigators. I included a link for those that want to read it.
(https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4516019-DOJ-IG-Report-Executive-Summary.html)
I read much of the report and chapter 12 in particular, which detailed the text messages that are the focus of the “bias” claim by Republicans in the oversight committee. I challenge anyone to read that chapter and explain how bias was not a factor in the Clinton e-mail investigation. I did a web search on news articles that reported on the IG report shortly after it was released. Here is a list of the sources of articles I read in the order they came up in a google search: VOX.com, cbsnews.com, cnn.com, nytimes.com, theatlantic.com, independent.co.uk, nbcnews.com and politico.com.
I read all of these articles and compared them to what I had read in the IG report and have several observations that I think are relevant. First is that all the news sources are left-leaning. I scrolled through three pages of “Google results” and didn’t find a single article from FOX News or any other conservative news outlets. To think they don’t have an opinion on the IG report is unbelievable. Second is that virtually all the articles opened with words to the effect of, “No evidence was found that political bias affected the decision to exonerate Hillary Clinton.” If you read the IG report a far more accurate statement would have been “Despite numerous text messages of bias against Donald Trump and support for Hillary Clinton, none of the text senders confessed to it affecting the investigation.” Vastly, different since if anyone under investigation said it did affect the investigation it would have resulted in criminal charges against them.
I want to bring everyone’s attention to a key paragraph on Page 486 of Horowitz’s conclusions: “While we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed in chapter five, the conduct by these employees cast a cloud over the entire FBI investigation and sowed doubt about the FBI’s work on, and its handling of, the midyear investigation. It also called into question Strzok’s failure in October 2016 to follow up on the midyear-related investigative lead discovered on the Weiner laptop. The damage caused by these employees’ actions extends far beyond the scope of the midyear investigation and goes to the heart of the FBI’s reputation for neutral fact-finding and political independence.”
As I understand it now James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been fired (or resigned) and have been referred to the DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility for investigation of possible charges along with five other individuals involved with the Clinton e-mail investigation. If bias was not a factor wouldn’t all of these individuals still have a job?
A few of the left leaning media articles I read stated that the IG report supported Comey’s decision to not charge Secretary Clinton. That is false because at the beginning of the IG report it was specifically stated that the report would not second guess decisions made in the e-mail investigation. Also, according to several of the articles an argument was made that Comey’s reopening of the email investigation in late October cost Hillary Clinton the presidency. This completely ignores the fact that if Director Comey had recommended criminal charges on July 5, 2016 her presidential run would have ended then. It amazes me how the left-leaning media continuously steers the American public away from the underlying crime of Clinton setting up an nonsecure server to conduct government business while she was Secretary of State, it did contain classified material and was hacked by foreign actors. Oh, and in my opinion, she was also guilty of obstruction of justice when she “bleach bitted” her hard drive and destroyed her cell phones after they were subpoenaed. I will close with a request. The IG report contains “facts” that anyone can read. We each will come away with a different “opinion.” My request for everyone is to read the report yourself and make up your own mind and don’t let others on the left or right make it up for you.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
