To The Daily Sun,
Freedom of speech is a precious right that each of us Americans enjoy. It comes in many forms and particularly in the editorial pages of The Laconia Dailey Sun. I’m thankful the LDS prints the continued ramblings of E. Scott Cracraft and Lynn Rudmin Chong because more and more voters will be running to the polls to vote for Donald Trump after reading their hate-filled delusions. Obviously, they are suffering from the severest form of Trump Derangement Syndrome as they continue to spew out the unfounded talking points from the extreme left wing of the Democrat party. They are completely out of touch with most Americans who are enjoying a robust economy and seeing their growing 401k accounts. Women and most minority groups are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate since the country has been keeping records. Not that you’ll ever hear about it in the mainstream media, but middle class families are enjoying the best income growth in decades. Percentage wise, they are benefiting the most from the Trump economy.
I say the Trump economy because he removed most of the business-killing executive orders that Obama and Joe Biden put in place. The “so-called” trade wars are painful to watch, however, the trade imbalance has been hurting our country for decades. As Trump levels the playing field for trade, manufacturing jobs are now starting to grow for the first time in most of our lifetimes. Trump is also addressing the immigration welfare industrial complex by denying green card status to immigrants who are coming here for the sole purpose of living off the American taxpayer. A policy change that’s long overdue!
It’s completely understandable why those like Cracraft and Chong are completely miserable about all this growth and success because they’ve made their careers from exploiting the welfare class. Notice they never champion anything that would actually grow the private-sector economy because that would reduce their steady flow of victims. Now that we have a president who has provided the climate for business growth, we are seeing businesses that could otherwise boom are discovering the supposedly trained work force we paid handsomely for doesn’t even possess the basic skills.
This writer has observed the new work force only knowing things like social justice, climate change caused by humans, political correctness for the whole alphabet soup of people these “so-called” educators love to label. Unfortunately, for America, this new work force struggles to make it to work on time each day and can’t even perform the most rudimentary skills. It has now fallen on the corporations they call evil to educate the workforce and, as it turns out, do it more efficiently with less wasteful spending. Once employees learn a skill, they can earn more money and gain a sense of pride and accomplishment. They become self-reliant and no longer have to rely on the government for their survival.
Without gloom, despair and a steady flow of victims, the Democrat Party has no purpose. This is why left-wing extremists like Cracraft, Chong and the Democrat presidential hopefuls hate Trump. As the economy grows and more and more people become self-reliant and get to keep more of what they earn, the Democrats lose their power. The only thing they have left to do is create a climate of hate by throwing out false nasty accusations and continue the drum-beat of vicious nasty attacks. They resort to Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” adage of telling a lie enough times in hopes that people will believe it. Unfortunately, for them, most people are tired of it. They see no evidence of Trump being all these nasty things and they don’t like being accused of being the same nasty things just because they aren’t denouncing Trump. Even if they are not fans of Trump, they don’t like all the nasty attacks and constant doom-and-gloom messages coming from the new dominantly extreme Democrat Party.
Please keep printing the rantings of the delusional leftists like Cracraft and Chong. It will only help secure victory for a leader that wants better for our country than a growing welfare state the Democrats propose. Let’s prefer a leader that wants to make America great!
Terry Stewart
Alton Bay
