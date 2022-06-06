To The Daily Sun,
Why does the news not show the gore associated with mass killings, the mangled bodies, disfigured and distorted, so the public sees the real carnage done by automatic and semiautomatic weapons, the bodies of little children, supermarket, church and hospital victims? Because until you do, there will be no change in the attitude of those gun enthusiasts to finally and rightfully ban what are really weapons of war, not sport. It's shown on scenes from Ukraine, dead bodies in streets, piled up in mass graves, laying slumped in cars, and battle fields in Afghanistan, Iraq, and yes, remember Vietnam? Make it news that mothers and fathers see each and every time a mass killing event happens here in public battle ground.
Ragnar Loftbrook
Meredith
