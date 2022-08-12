To The Daily Sun,
I am a citizen of Belknap County, born here in the '50s, and grew up on Lake Opechee. I graduated from Laconia High School, a life-long Republican, and have a good bit of New Hampshire common sense.
That’s why I have to believe that my fellow Republican Party members can see through these RINOs with their Free State agenda of eliminating essential government services supported by most Belknap County residents.
Our nursing home has been cut so far that there’s not enough budget to staff it at full capacity. We have a 94-bed capacity, yet only 58 patients. And we have a waiting list of almost 100 people. We can’t attract the help needed because our budget doesn’t allow us to compete.
Gunstock makes money for the county. Yet it seems that to Free Staters masquerading as Republicans that income that offsets tax dollars for the county isn’t a priority. Instead, the Free State playbook is to run a valuable county asset into the ground and then lease it out to a private operator.
This crazy burn-it-to-the-ground mentality will devastate our local economy, our services and our residents. In fact, it is already costing us money.
This Free Stater agenda in Belknap County and our state capital has made us look foolish and incompetent to the rest of the state.
Voters, the days of straight ticket voting are over. I urge you to vote all the way to the bottom of the ballot. Please do your research and learn who these Free State Libertarians are, and don’t allow them to benefit from the support of the GOP. Extremist Free Staters are not good-government Republicans. Don’t be fooled by them again.
Prudy Morin Veysey
Gilmanton
