To The Daily Sun,
Projection of the psychological form is a defense mechanism in which the human ego defends itself against unconscious impulses by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others. It requires a complete inability to engage in objective and rational self-reflection. Those on the progressive left have been engaging in projection in the most shameless fashion. Scott Cracraft’s April 2nd column provides a marvelous example of projection.
His preachy, self-righteous indignation at bullying, of which he pretends emanates only from the right, literally drips with condescension and, dare I say, “bullying”. You cannot make this stuff up. He asserts that conservatives use the term “Marxist” rather loosely and wonders if they might be confusing Karl with Groucho. Harpo, Engels, Zeppo, Lenin, Chico, Stalin, geesh, it all gets so very confusing. But of course to Scott it is “Duck Soup”.
Scott, kind of, sort of, admits that he is a liberal socialist or a communist, or perhaps a Marxist, in his political and social views. At least that is how I interpret his progressive preaching and patronizing putdowns. It was a little difficult to read the first part of his letter due to its vagueness and run-on sentences. Perhaps well-placed commas and periods are not fashionable when one is attempting to “brainwash” readers, as Scott appears to be attempting to do.
Anyway, he assures us that he is going to help the willfully ignorant, which apparently refers to anyone who voted for Donald Trump. He simply hates bullies, was bullied, and so now he is going to stand up to them. His ideology is “anti-bullyist”.
He assures us that the big bully is in the White House. “A pathetic creature with low self-esteem”. Those like me who voted for him and his “racist, sexist and cruel policies” are of course complicit with this bully, or at the least a “guilty bystander”.
James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence, told the nation on CNN that Trump is likely a traitor. Please check out his record and then decide who is the real traitor. More projection if you please. James claims he went on CNN so he could continue to speak “truth to power”. Yeah sure, using repetition of numerous lies to “brainwash” the smart and educated leftists who watch CNN. There is one very deplorable and dishonest man. Scott probably adores him. Professor Cracraft’s educated and elitist columns do not equate to wisdom, but I am sure he thinks so.
“Brainwashing happens every day. One the simplest level, it means compelling someone to believe something that isn’t true”, notes Daniel Greenfield in his excellent column entitled, “The Brainwashing of a Nation”. The left on campuses and in the media is attempting to brainwash the next generation of leaders using repetition of emotional phrases to create a crisis around every corner, until the fear, guilt and anger become internalized. It is sadly etched on the faces of so many young people on today’s college campuses.
The left is creating false boogeymen to indoctrinate and brainwash a nation of young people while they employ projection to make themselves appear to be the secular saviors who will rescue them from their shared misery. It is sick and twisted, cult-like, totalitarian manipulation of societal norms and it can bring down a nation.
Scott will probably never be able to engage in self-reflection or critical thinking long enough to understand the level of projection that he engages in with his every column. Like other progressive leftists, he probably is convinced that Trump is a Russian agent, despite all evidence to the contrary. As Dennis Prager reminds us, “liberals have far more to fear from leftists than from conservatives”. Liberal Professor Alan Dershowitz understands that. I doubt Professor Cracraft ever will.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
