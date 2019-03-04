To The Daily Sun,
Reading the many letters to the editor supporting the incumbent board of selectman (BoS) member, Shipp, and the proposed $6.7 million community center and those supporting the challenger, Chuck McGee, and the more moderate approach of updating and a sensible expansion of the former Lions building, I am astounded by the homework that has not been done by Mr. Shipp and the BoS.
Mr. Van Magness, for example, in his excellent letter in The Laconia Daily Sun of Feb. 26th (p.16) has done the homework and points out the many areas of concern that shows the reader a hurried plan to get the community center to a vote yet once again. These areas of concern are 18 in number. However, only a handful of any of these issues would be enough to raise serious doubts about the BoS and their ability to do the due diligence owed to the taxpayer.
On July 21, 2018, the BoS put on a town charrette. It was advertised as well as any effort I have seen from those pushing the community center. The audience was much larger than expected and, at least for the session I attended, they were prepared for neither the turnout nor the message they got. It was made very clear, in spite of the facilitators’ efforts, that another push for a multi-million dollar community center and gym was not what the town wants OR NEEDS. It was also clear that incumbent BoS candidate Chris Shipp was very upset with the message that came forth. Mr. Ship is not interested in what the town residents want or need. He wants a community center and claims he knows what the town needs. It has been that way since he was elected to the BoS. Scarcely a word has been said about the July charrette since. That tells me they did not get their desired results.,
Except for the dollar amount, the BoS and those pushing the project are confused in what they want and where they want it. With little regard to traffic some would have it at the Taylor place while at least one board member keeps spouting, “Tear it down!” (referring to the Taylor location).
Here are the choices after we vote on the $6,720,000 bond issue: Build a community center/gym at the town owned Lions property; build a community center/gym at the town owned Taylor property.
That’s right. They want us to give them the bond, then through a show of hands, decide which location gets the community center/gym. Each property has significant differences in location, soils, slopes etc. So how is it reasonable to expect the exact same amount for either sight? It’s not. Even if a facility was needed, the BoS has NOT done its homework. JUST VOTE NO ON THE BOND and let this fatuous idea go away.
A recent trip to Fryeburg showed a very different attitude. Decades ago Fryeburg’s Recreation Committee bought a large property with long-range plans. First you must understand, Fryeburg’s Rec. Dept. is privately funded and run. They also include several other area towns in their organization and funding. They did the less expensive outside sports venues first. Then after those were in place and being used by all, they focused their fundraising efforts for the indoor community center. at the same location. Now nearly complete, they have done their due diligence, their funding efforts and they can be proud of saving $4.2 million off what is being proposed by Moultonborough for essentially the same size building. Perhaps if the Moultonborough Rec Dept. were funded by private funds they would be more vigilant and frugal in their spending efforts.
We need a change on the BoS. Mr. Shipp has pushed this effort for his entire time on the board. It has become his legacy.
Please vote for Chuck McGee. He brings his moderate voice, common sense approach and experience from the Advisory Budget Committee. He will represent the whole town for what it is; a quiet rural town on two beautiful lakes surrounding several smaller lakes, ponds, streams and mountains. Moultonborough is a natural recreation, residential and retirement paradise with wonderful facilities already in place.
Rick Heath
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.