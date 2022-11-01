To The Daily Sun,
As a retired naval officer and a lifelong Republican, I have traditionally endorsed the candidates from my own party, but in the NH Senate District 6 race I have concluded that Ruth Larson, the Democrat, is the best choice.
Over the years, I have watched Larson work tirelessly to hold our Belknap County delegation accountable and transparent, and to provide essential support to our nursing home and jail programs and outside agencies. She also exposed some of the extremism among our state representatives, starting with the perjury of chair and Free Stater Mike Sylvia when he first took office.
The extremism in our area continued with votes to secede from the U.S. and relentless attacks on Gunstock Mountain Resort. Larson, on the other hand, has consistently fought against the takeover of our government by Free Staters and their allies. She has also been a consistent and active supporter of Gunstock, including as a Gunstock commissioner.
Larson also supports measures to protect our water sources from landfill contamination, an issue on which all voters should agree. Sen. James Gray, on the other hand, showed a lack of concern for the environment in opposing one such measure, HB 1454. Larson has been a proponent of fair election districts, whereas her opponent first supported an independent redistricting commission and then backtracked on that goal, becoming instrumental in gerrymandering to favor his party.
Even though you may not agree with all of her positions, Ms. Larson will always listen to opposing voices and treat everyone with dignity and respect.
I strongly urge the voters from all parties to approach your selection for Senate District 6 with an open and fair mind and cast your vote for Ruth Larson. She is by far the best candidate for the NH Senate.
Peter Mulcahy
Myrtle Beach
What do you think of the plan for the State School property that is expected to be delivered to the Executive Council?
